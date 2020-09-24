In his last start of the season, Nathan Eovaldi pitched six shutout innings and the offense produced early to lift the Red Sox to a 9-1 victory over the Orioles, securing their second three-game winning streak of the season.
It was two months ago Thursday when the Orioles visited Fenway Park for the season opener, where the Red Sox welcomed them with 13 runs on 17 hits in a rout. Turns out, the Red Sox’ hopes in 2020 were never higher than that night as they plummeted to the bottom of the division, but that was never due to the offense.
Wednesday offered another reminder of why the offense is suitable for a contender in 2021, as manager Ron Roenicke asserted before the game. The Red Sox jumped on Orioles starter Dean Kremer early and put the game away by the third inning with a six-run frame in which they batted around.
The biggest hit came off the bat of Rafael Devers. The third baseman, who has turned a corner at the plate over the last month, was mired in an 0-for-10 slump, including striking out in six of his previous seven at-bats when he came up with the bases loaded and two outs against reliever Branden Kline. And Devers did what he does best, bashing a changeup to the right-field corner, clearing the bases for a three-run double to put the Red Sox up 8-0.
It was fair to question whether Eovaldi, given his past injury issues and the Red Sox being completely out of playoff contention, should have made his final start Wednesday, instead saving his bullets for a critical 2021 season. But the right-hander was intent on closing his season with a bang.
In his third start since returning from the injured list due to a calf strain, Eovaldi had another terrific performance as he finished 2020 with a lot of momentum going into 2021. He was overpowering against a chasing Orioles lineup, with six shutout innings and eight strikeouts, inducing them into 18 swings and misses — his second-highest output of the season. His fastball was typically electric, going as high as 101 mph and 98 mph on his final pitch, as he expertly mixed in his breaking stuff.
