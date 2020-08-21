BOSTON — I was just another random guy Tuesday in a largely abandoned city, wandering aimlessly and talking to myself, a bit lost not for my location but for the empty feelings brought forth by this sad exploration.
Beyond the bricks and green facade, the Red Sox were playing baseball — their ridiculous version of it, anyway — and where I stood snapping pictures Tuesday evening was maybe a couple hundred feet from where Bryce Harper’s missile home run later careened off the right-field seats, one of the insults of a ninth consecutive loss, 13-6 to the Phillies.
I pretty much knew what to expect from this visit, and the joy of no traffic and ample parking gave way to further realization that one of the most vibrant summer neighborhoods in America has been silenced, about empty like the stadium itself, game days there now like any day anywhere in 2020, Fenway-Kenmore just another lifeless location on a map.
Understanding or anticipating is different than stepping into it, seeing it, feeling it.
Maybe there is a more depressing setting in major sports than what I experienced Tuesday. I doubt it.
Because the streets that line “America’s Most Beloved Ballpark” have, for more than 100 years, been the shoulder-to-shoulder joy surrounding our pastime, with grilled sausage smoke wafting through the air, calls of Programs! Programs! prevailing through overlapping conversation, music, souvenirs, kids on the shoulders of mom and dad, overflowing bars and restaurants, a river of humanity making its way from Kenmore Square, over the David Ortiz Bridge that crosses the Mass Pike, down the hill on Brookline Avenue with the Green Monster in view.
It’s beautiful, all red and white energy, all buzz, a little chaotic.
Usually.
Two women passed me on Van Ness at one point, one saying to the other, “Should we go to the Garden?”
The Bruins are in a bubble in Toronto for the NHL playoffs.
The Celtics are in a bubble in Orlando for the NBA playoffs.
The Red Sox are a disaster right at the heart of their home city. Which begs the question: If a Major League Baseball team embarrasses itself to the point of looking like a minor league baseball team, a bad one at that, and no one is around to see it ...
The product is unwatchable. The Sox, through Tuesday, anyway, were 10½ games behind the first-place Yankees in the American League East.
Boston has experienced baseball despair in the past, of course. Prior to the franchise’s resurgence, with the 2004 ALCS comeback against the Yankees sending the team to four World Series titles in the years since, fans dealt with periods of doubt and heartbreak, embraced the “There’s always next year” depression that actually became part of a proud identity. The Sox and their fans were always in it together and Van Ness, Jersey Street, Brookline, Lansdowne Street behind the Monster, were always magical, a pre-game playground for little kids and senior citizens alike.
A virus has swept away all of that, leaving empty restaurants and shuttered store fronts with signs posted, the ones at Boston Beer Works reading “Times have changed. But loyalty is forever. See you next season.”
The Red Sox announced Tuesday that word came from the state that fans won’t be allowed at the park through September, as if anyone needed official word. “Welcome baseball fans,” read a few signs in front of bars and yes, some were open, but the scene was still a vacuum with decimated businesses so reliant on those 81 home games and playoffs.
I could have played street hockey without disruption on Lansdowne, virtually deserted despite dozens, perhaps hundreds, of outdoor tables available for dining and drinking. There were a few people at the Bleacher Bar, situated under the center-field wall and offering views of the field, a few more at Cask ‘n Flagon, the bar at the corner of Lansdowne and Brookline where fans traditionally fuel up pre-game and unwind (or, further wind up) post-game. Five buses, presumably Phillies’ transportation, lined Jersey and that’s it.
There were a few police officers at each corner, none with much to do. Three leaned against statues of Red Sox greats on Van Ness and chatted as I walked, listening to the play-by-play of WEEI’s Joe Castiglione, on my phone for a couple innings. I heard batters announced, walk-up music and piped-in crowd noise, much like I heard the organ music and national anthem creep over the Green Monster and echo through the neighborhood before the game.
That sounded nice. Still, it was all creepy, a place usually so overwhelming, sensory overload that just makes one smile, having become a setting not all that different from what I saw in July while checking out Progressive Field in Cleveland or Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati — before the season began.
There wasn’t much to take in Tuesday, just the feeling of loss that hit soon after I parked and completed a lap. This is baseball in 2020 because this is America in 2020. Empty seats, empty streets, empty baseball soul.
Just before the sun fully set I realized there was nothing more to gain from wandering with the joggers and dog-walkers. I was only doing what we’ve all been doing since March — walking around in circles.