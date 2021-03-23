The lineage of Los Angeles Lakers superstars is so rich and accomplished that debates will rage for decades about which one was the greatest.
Only one of them will ever be the first.
Elgin Baylor, the pioneering forward whose above-the-rim style changed the trajectory of pro basketball in L.A. and the game itself, died of natural causes on Monday morning, the Lakers said in a team statement. He was 86.
Listed at 6-foot-5, Baylor played 14 seasons for the Lakers spanning eras in Minneapolis and into Los Angeles. He remains the franchise’s all-time leader in total rebounds (11,463) and points per game (27.4 ppg). His No. 22 jersey is retired, and the Hall of Famer was immortalized with a statue outside of Staples Center in 2018 — long after superstars who followed him, including Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.
“Thank God this day is here,” former teammate Jerry West said at the time. “It is richly deserved.”
In a franchise that prides itself on minting champions, Baylor built the franchise to the level where it could contend but retired in 1971 before the Lakers won their first championship in L.A. He went to eight NBA Finals without hoisting up the trophy at the finish, inevitably crashing against the dominant Boston Celtics of the era in seven of those series.
He would go on to become the coach of the then-New Orleans Jazz and a longtime executive with the Los Angeles Clippers. A man who was inevitably described as underappreciated both in his time and after he retired, Baylor was also regarded for his grace and humanity, as well as a rigid backbone when facing the racism of his era. NBA commissioner Adam Silver pointed out Baylor’s role in the Civil Rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s in a statement that said he “set the course for the modern NBA.”
The Lakers said his wife, Elaine Baylor, and their daughter together, Krystal, were present when he died.
“Elgin was the love of my life and my best friend,” Elaine Baylor said in the Lakers’ statement. “And like everyone else, I was in awe of his immense courage, dignity and the time he gave to all fans.”
Baylor was born in Washington, D.C. in 1934. He was a prep star in the District before becoming a two-time All-American at Seattle University, where he guided the school to its first NCAA championship game in 1958, falling to Kentucky. Baylor was voted Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.
After the Minneapolis Lakers drafted him No. 1 overall in 1958 when he emerged as a junior, he was an immediate splash into the then-fledgling NBA where he won Rookie of the Year and would go on to become an 11-time All-Star and 10-time first-team All-NBA selection.
While history has sometimes lost him to a crowded field of stars in the time, including Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson, in his day, Baylor could hold his own against any of them. He’s still the NBA’s 31st all-time leading scorer, despite playing the entirety of his career before the 3-point line was established.
In a time before television brought Lakers basketball to most homes in America, those who saw Baylor play live had the utmost reverence for him. Hall of Fame broadcast Chick Hearn — who called nearly 40 years of Lakers games — once identified him as the best player he ever saw.
In Minneapolis, he may have saved team owner Bob Short from going under. When the franchise moved to Los Angeles in 1960, after campaigning off the back of trucks to bring in an audience, he filled the L.A. Sports Arena with hard-won fans. In his autobiography Hang Time: My Life in Basketball, Baylor remembered his tenure with the Lakers as “ Showtime 1.0,” a high-scoring, high-tempo team featuring him, West and Gail Goodrich that first made L.A. fall in love with pro hoops long before the most well-known dynasties followed suit.
“Elgin was THE superstar of his era,” team owner Jeanie Buss said in the team statement. “His many accolades speak to that.”
Baylor authored some of the best scoring games in NBA history. His 71-point effort in Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks in 1960 was briefly the record for a single-game scoring mark by any player before Chamberlain would took it a year later. Only four men have ever surpassed the 71-point mark in an NBA game.
In Hang Time, Baylor recalled getting a celebratory nightcap with his teammates after the 71-point game, after which teammate Hot Rod Hundley (who would go on to be one of the NBA’s iconic broadcasters) told their cab driver: “You know who this is? Elgin Baylor, the greatest basketball player in the world.”
Baylor still owns the record for the most points an NBA Finals game: He scored 61 points in Game 5 of the 1962 series against the Boston Celtics while grabbing 22 rebounds. While the Lakers took a 3-2 series lead on the win, Boston came back to win the series in seven games.
A diverse array of moves and shots in the modern game can be traced back to Baylor: running bank shots, Eurosteps, and floating reverse layups.
Lakers analyst Stu Lantz, who played against Baylor in the late 60s, recalled a tall tale-like account that circulated the league: Baylor would hold a basketball between his steel-like mitts and challenges teammates to knock the ball loose.
No less a student of the game than Bryant, who would go on to eclipse many of the franchise records Baylor had when he retired, said in a prerecorded address at the 2018 statue ceremony: “I’ve stole so many of your moves, it’s not even funny.”
Teammates revered him for his ability to perform under dramatically adverse circumstances. He served as an Army Reservist during the 1961-62 season and played on a weekend pass, averaging a career-high 38.3 points and 18.6 rebounds in the 48 games he was permitted to compete.
His will also showed as he battled the racism of the time, standing up against segregated businesses that would not cater to both the Black and White Lakers players. West, who played with Baylor for a decade, said his dignity in those moments filled him with esteem for his teammate.
Lantz said players like Baylor blazed a trail for Black players who came just a few years later: “Racism was really rearing its ugly head without any shame at all. It was really an ugly time, and we’re grateful to him to be able to pave the wave for those who followed.”
Outpourings from players such as Russell, Johnson, James Worthy and players in the modern game spoke to the breadth of Baylor’s influence and respect. This season, the Lakers have donned retro blue uniforms in honor of those early Lakers teams that Baylor elevated.
The basketball career ended after a series of knee injuries. Early in the 1971-72 season, Baylor decided to retire rather than come off the bench as a shell of the player he once was. As was so common for his competitive career, the timing was inauspicious: The Lakers reeled off 33 straight wins, and went on to win their first championship in Los Angeles absent the player who had taken them to the brink so many times.
Baylor’s final words of Hang Time were devoted to his philosophy on life: “In life, you lose. You can’t help it. I do believe you win more. ... If you asked me for advice, I would say: Find love.
“And then I would say: Hold on.”