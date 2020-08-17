What happens when an understaffed rotation is paired with one bad elbow, one troubling case of the coronavirus and a front office that has little incentive to win in 2020?
Might as well keep a bookmark in the history pages for this 2020 Red Sox team, which continues to break its own records for inadequacy.
Sunday night, they recalled Chris Mazza from their training site in Pawtucket, sending down Dylan Covey to make room on the roster. Mazza was sent to the mound at Yankee Stadium for his first career big league start — a 4-2 loss.
In doing so, he’d became the 11th pitcher to start a game for the Red Sox this season, tying the record for most starters used in the first 22 games of an MLB season, according to Elias Sports Bureau.
Only the 1958 Indians (77-76) and the 1952 Red Sox (76-78) could match the 2020 Sox, who have used a crew that now includes Mazza, Nathan Eovaldi, Martin Perez, Ryan Weber, Zack Godley, Austin Brice, Josh Osich, Colten Brewer, Ryan Brasier, Matt Hall and Kyle Hart.
Mazza, 30, was waived by the Mets after posting a 5.51 ERA last year.
His claim to fame is that he’s a third cousin of Dom DiMaggio and Joe DiMaggio. But he’s unlikely to save a pitching staff that’s beyond repair.
The Sox are still scoring runs — averaging 5.0 per game while hitting .296 during their current six-game losing streak — but they’ve allowed a remarkable 10.5 runs per game (an ERA of 9.52) during that span.
With a 6-15 record to start the year, the Sox have the most losses through 21 games since 1996.