ENFIELD — Carys Fennessy was in a class of her own all week.
And at just 16 years old, the Dover junior etched her name atop the leaderboard as the state’s top female amateur in dominant fashion. She captured her first New Hampshire Women’s Amateur Championship title on Wednesday by 15 strokes. After shooting 68-73-74 at Montcalm Golf Club, Fennessy finished the 54-hole championship at one-under par overall.
Fennessy had a 13-shot lead on the field entering the final round. Her front nine was steady and consistent with eight pars and just one bogey.
Heading to the back nine, she bogeyed the downhill 10th hill hole after leaving her approach shot short of the green. The lone birdie on her card came on the par-five, 14th hole where she narrowly missed the greenside bunker with her second shot and she was able to hit a great chip shot and roll in the putt. With the pressure of the crowd watching on the 18th hole, she made one final bogey and carded a final round two-over 74 to win the championship.
Fennessy has made a comeback in the sport after missing time last year due to a concussion suffered when she was struck in the head by an errant shot at the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., in June of last year.
“I’m proving to myself and other people how hard I’ve worked, where I was at, to come back, to where I am now,” Fennessy told the NHGA after Wednesday’s win. “The hard work I’ve [put] in, it’s crazy. To finish like this, it means a lot.”
Fennessy won the NHIAA girls individual golf championships in both her freshman and sophomore years at Dover.
Defending champion, Julianna Megan, who won this tournament last year at 17 years old, battled with Amy Dickison for second. Dickison had a one stroke edge on Megan coming into the round, but let it slip early with three-straight bogeys to start her final round, settling for third place.
