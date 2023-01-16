CINCINNATI — The Ravens were knocking on the door of the improbable.
Quarterback Tyler Huntley was in the midst of his best performance of the year. The Ravens had scored two touchdowns in one game for the first time since star Lamar Jackson’s knee injury on Dec. 4. Baltimore — which was without its best player and playing on the road against the AFC’s hottest team — was about to take a fourth-quarter lead in enemy territory.
But as Huntley, on a third-and-goal from the 2-yard line, sought to leap the pile and reach the football past the plane of the end zone for a touchdown, the ball was knocked loose. As it slipped away from him, so too did the Ravens’ chances.
Cincinnati defensive end Sam Hubbard caught the ball out of the air and scooted 98 yards for a touchdown, the longest fumble return touchdown in NFL playoff history. Tight end Mark Andrews stalked Hubbard down the field, ultimately getting blocked and collapsing at the 20-yard line. He kneeled there for several lingering seconds as Bengals fans rejoiced and Ravens fans shook their heads in bewilderment.
The Ravens had three more possessions, but ultimately lost, 24-17, to end their season after a last-second hail mary bounced around the end zone and off the hands of wide receiver James Proche II.
That fumble — which was also the longest go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter in NFL postseason history — erased what had been a strong performance by the Ravens.
Now, instead of looking forward to a postseason date with the Kansas City Chiefs next week, Ravens fans will enter the offseason with a burning question in mind: What is Lamar Jackson’s future in Baltimore. Without him Sunday night, the Ravens nearly pulled off an improbable win. Ultimately, they came up just short.
