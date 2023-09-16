SPORTS-DOLPHINS-TUA-TAGOVAILOA-HAS-ATTENTION-1-MI

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass while under pressure during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., last Sunday.

 Al Diaz / Miami Herald

MIAMI — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the talk of the NFL after a season-opening performance in which he threw for 466 yards — the second most in his career — and three touchdowns in Miami’s thrilling 36-34 road win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.