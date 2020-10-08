ARLINGTON, Texas — The match that set Southern California’s newest rivalry ablaze was lit in the seventh inning at Globe Life Field in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 6-5 win over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.
The Padres had the mighty Dodgers on the ropes in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. They emerged down just one run after Clayton Kershaw’s strong six-inning performance. And with a runner on base and two outs, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave the ball to rookie Brusdar Graterol to face Fernando Tatis Jr., baseball’s brightest young star.
Tatis Jr. crushed Graterol’s first pitch 413 feet to straightaway center field. At the other end, Cody Bellinger, after twisting and turning his way to the warning track, leaped at the wall to rob what would’ve been the go-ahead, two-run home run.
Rays push Yankees to the brink
SAN DIEGO — The N.Y. Yankees should be able to provide solid commentary and first-hand testimony of how tough the Tampa Bay Rays are to beat, and how many ways they can do it.
The Yankees have seen it enough times this season, and they did again Wednesday, as the Rays rolled to an 8-4 win and a 2-1 edge in the best-of-five American League Division Series. The Rays have two chances to close it out, starting Thursday. This was the 10th time the Rays beat New York, out of 13 games, this season.
Oakland A’s keep season alive
Game 3 of the ALDS saw three dramatic lead changes, but the Oakland A’s ultimately kept their season alive with a 9-7 win over the Houston Astros.
Chad Pinder’s 360-foot blast in the seventh was the shortest of them all, but was by far the most impactful. The three-run homer erased an Astros’ 7-4 lead late and shifted the momentum.
The offensive flow rode again on another Home Run Derby, with both sides upping the count to 18 total long balls at Dodger Stadium in these three games.
Anderson gives Braves what they need
The Atlanta Braves have built around pitching for decades. The central part of their latest rebuild involved waiting for prospects to arrive. They’re here now. We already know about lefty Max Fried. There were more questions about rookie right-hander Ian Anderson.
Anderson’s answer is two scoreless starts in his first two postseason games. And he gave the Braves what they needed Wednesday in their 2-0 victory over the Miami Marlins in the National League Division Series.