PHILADELPHIA — For one night—a potentially deceiving one against a woeful, malfunctioning foe—the 2020 Seahawks finally played as Pete Carroll absolutely wants to.
Chris Carson was back putting the thumping mentality back in Seattle’s previously Let Russ Cook offense.
DK Metcalf was again dominating an Eagles defense that stubbornly—foolishly—insisted on staying in man-to-man coverage against him.
And the Seahawks defense got pressure from the front four defensive linemen that’s been the foundation of Carroll’s defense for a decade.
Carson’s bullish, get-off-me touchdown run in the first half put Seattle up two scores. Metcalf schooled three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay in a lopsided man-on-man battle for 10 catches and a career-high 177 yards receiving. Metcalf became the NFL’s leader in yards receiver for this season with 1,039, ahead of Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill.
The defense attacked beleaguered Carson Wentz and Philadelphia’s offense with six more sacks in the Seahawks’ 23-17 victory that really wasn’t that close Monday night.
Metcalf—who else?—ended the game by securing the final onside-kick attempt by the Eagles (3-7-1) with 12 seconds left.
“It was great to have Chris Carson back,” Carroll said. “He ran like a monster out there.”
Seattle (8-3) began the softest part of its schedule this season by capitalizing on losses by the division-rival Rams and Cardinals the day before to take a one-game lead in the NFC West with five games left in the regular season.
The Seahawks currently hold the second of seven spots in the NFC playoff standings. They lead Green Bay (also 8-3) on a strength-of-victory tie-breaker.
The Seahawks had a chronic problem of pass rushing in the first seven games, with only 12 sacks. In the four games since the team traded with Cincinnati for two-time Pro Bowl rush end Carlos Dunlap and he’s made his Seattle debut, the defense has 19 sacks.
The Seahawks dumped Wentz six times Monday night. Dunlap and tackle Jarran Reed shared one. Benson Mayowa, back off injury, had one. So did tackle Poona Ford and end Rasheem Green. Four sacks from the defensive line fits how Carroll wants to base his pressure, on the four down linemen so he doesn’t have to blitz as much as he did early this season.
Seattle still blitzed. All-Pro Jamal Adams got another sack to tie his career high for a season of 6 1/2 he set last season for the Jets. K.J. Wright got one in the fourth quarter on another blitz. Wright, Adams and middle linebacker Bobby Wagner again blitzed together at times.