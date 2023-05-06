SPORTS-RED-SOX-NOTEBOOK-FAITH-YOUNG-1-YB

The Red Sox acquired Connor Wong, along with Alex Verdugo and Jeter Downs for Mookie Betts and David Price in a 2020 trade. Wong made his first Opening Day roster this season with Boston.

 Stuart Cahill / Boston Herald

BOSTON — Connor Wong made the Red Sox’s Opening Day 26-man roster after beating out the more experienced Jorge Alfaro for the second catcher spot behind Reese McGuire.

