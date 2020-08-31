BOSTON — Chalk up a third series victory of the season for the Red Sox.
Rafael Devers put together a typically dominant afternoon at the plate while Bobby Dalbec enjoyed a memorable debut. Sprinkle in some early offense through a Xander Bogaerts home run and you have a winning recipe.
Boston jumped on top in the opening inning and piled on from there. Quick offense was the key Saturday night and again the following afternoon, as the Red Sox scored a 9-5 triumph over the Nationals.
Devers closed 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs. Dalbec managed two hits despite arriving at Fenway Park less than two hours prior to first pitch, including a two-run homer down the line in right. Boston piled up all but one of its runs in the first three innings to bury Washington early.
Devers drew a 10-pitch walk in his first at-bat, a positive sign of things to come. He singled twice between his pair of round-trippers and scored three runs. That sort of production near the top of the Red Sox lineup would be welcome on any occasion.
The slugging began in the bottom of the first. Bogaerts peppered the light tower in left field with a majestic two-run homer and Kevin Plawecki chipped in an RBI single up the middle. Boston was out to its second 3-0 lead in as many games.
The Red Sox added two more in the second thanks to Devers. He sent one a mile high toward right that had Adam Eaton twisting and turning while attempting to run it down. Eaton crashed hard into the wall fronting the visiting bullpen, and Devers had himself a two-run homer when the ball landed just beyond Eaton’s glove.
Boston carried a 5-2 lead into the third when Dalbec took his turn stepping into the spotlight for the first time. Plawecki’s RBI double off the Green Monster made it a four-run game and set up Dalbec against Javy Guerra.
Dalbec fell behind 0-2 but he was strong enough to muscle the pitch high over the right-field fence, a two-run homer in just his second career plate appearance. It was a towering shot listed at 373 feet but nobody could find it. Right fielder Adam Eaton camped under where he thought the ball would land in right field, then looked up and watched it soar over his head. It was a clear example of the 6-foot-4 Dalbec being strong enough to hit home runs on bad swings.
“I knew I barreled it,” he said. “I didn’t really know where at first and then I kind of saw it right over the pole so I was hoping that it stayed fair.”
The baseball will go to Dalbec’s parents for all the sacrifices they made for him, he said.