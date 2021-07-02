Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts both were voted in as starters for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game in Denver, Colo.
Devers will start at third base and Bogaerts at shortstop for the American League.
The game is July 13 at Coors Field.
Bogaerts is batting .329 with a .391 on-base percentage, .550 slugging percentage, .941 OPS, 13 home runs, 25 RBIs, 50 runs and 48 RBIs in 77 games.
This marks Bogaerts’ third All-Star selection and second start. He also started at shortstop in 2016.
“I think for Xander to be a starter, that means the world,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after Boston’s 15-1 win over Kansas City on Thursday. “He’s one of the best, if not the best shortstop in the big leagues. The way he goes about his business, it’s amazing. I’ve been saying all along: He’s the most consistent person in this organization. He’s amazing.”
Devers is batting .288 with a .359 on-base percentage, .582 slugging percentage, .941 OPS, 20 home runs, 24 doubles, one triple, 55 and an MLB-leading 69 RBIs in 78 games.
This is his first All-Star selection.
“Raffy, we had a conversation ... in spring training. Just him understanding what was going on in the business,” Cora said. “Just looking around, and everybody’s talking about all these young kids: (Fernando) Tatis (Jr.), (Ronald) Acuña (Jr.), Vladdy ( Vladimir Guerrero Jr.), (Cavan) Biggio and (Bo) Bichette. And people forget about the fact that he’s 24. He led the big leagues in extra-base hits two years ago. He’s doing what he’s doing now.”