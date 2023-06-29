Defense dooms Red Sox again in 6-2 loss to Marlins

Night after night it’s the same story.
The Red Sox play a close game and give themselves a chance to win, only to shoot themselves in the foot with poor defense, questionable decision making and erratic situational hitting.
Ill-timed defensive miscues sunk the Red Sox again in Wednesday night’s 6-2 loss to the Miami Marlins, who capitalized on a series of mistakes to score three runs in the top of the sixth. The loss dropped Boston to 40-41 at the season’s halfway point, and the Red Sox have now lost six of their last seven.
The trouble started after Nick Pivetta, who had been dominant since coming on in the third inning as a bulk reliever, walked a pair to put two men on with one out in the sixth. His outing was then abruptly cut short by a rainstorm, but the walks proved costly after the game resumed following a 73-minute rain delay.
Josh Winckowski took over and struck out Jazz Chisholm for the second out, but then he walked Garrett Cooper to load the bases and allowed the go-ahead run to score from third on a wild pitch. Things snowballed the following batter when Jean Segura knocked a tapper over Winckowski’s head that rookie shortstop David Hamilton couldn’t handle, allowing two more runs to score.
“Those are the plays that we have to make,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.
Just like that it felt like the Red Sox were toast.
Offensively the Red Sox didn’t do themselves any favors. Rafael Devers crushed a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth, but outside of that the Red Sox only had one other baserunner reach second through the first eight innings.
“We’re not hitting the ball hard,” said Cora, whose club has only scored 11 runs in its last six games. “It’s been going on for a while, putting in good at bats but not finishing them. We’re struggling offensively right now.”
The one bright spot of the night was Pivetta, who has proven himself a valuable multi-inning weapon since moving to the bullpen. He’s now posted a 2.70 ERA in 20 innings over 12 relief outings, and after taking over for opener Kaleb Ort in the third he mowed the Marlins down, striking out seven hitters over 3.1 innings.
Despite his production and the club being down to four starting pitchers, Cora said they aren’t considering moving him back into the rotation because he’s become indispensable in his new role. Though Pivetta initially wasn’t happy about the move, Cora said he embraced it “the next day” and Pivetta said he wants to do his part to help the bullpen succeed.
Ort allowed one run over two innings, including a solo home run to Cooper in the second, and rookie Chris Murphy served up a towering solo shot to Chisholm in the eighth and allowed a run-scoring groundout by Luis Arraez in the ninth. The Marlins leadoff hitter finished 1 for 5, dropping his batting average for the season to .396.
Outside of Devers (2 for 4, home run) the only Red Sox hitters to enjoy a decent night were Rob Refsnyder (2 for 4) and Duran, who went 2 for 2 with an RBI after pinch hitting in the seventh while also recording his 15th stolen base.
Boston has now officially lost the series and will turn to Brayan Bello (5-4, 3.27 ERA) in order to avoid the sweep on Thursday. Miami will send Jesus Luzardo (6-5, 3.77) to the mound, and the game will start an hour earlier than normal at 6:10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.