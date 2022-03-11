Finally, something good happened for the Bruins in the final minute of a game.
Locked in a 3-3 tie with the Chicago Blackhawks in the waning seconds, David Pastrnak scored the go-ahead goal to lift the B’s to a 4-3 victory at the Garden in a game in which they most certainly did not have their A game all night.
The late winner was a nice change from the previous 10 days, when they had given up damaging last-minute goals in three out of four games. After they’d given up the tying goal early in the third — a power-play tally to Brandon Hagel, his second of the game — the B’s played their best hockey of the night and eventually scored the goal that finally got them over the top.
“We were playing to win the hockey game, which I like,” said coach Bruce Cassidy. “And we didn’t sell the farm to do it.”
Just prior to the winner, the Hawks had iced the puck and Cassidy put Patrice Bergeron on to take the draw with wings Pastrnak and Taylor Hall instead of their regular center Erik Haula. The faceoff ace actually lost the draw to Ryan Carpenter, who kicked the puck into the corner behind him. But Hall won the puck battle and sent a bouncing pass to Pastrnak all alone in front. Pastrnak gathered it, then lifted his second of the game and 33rd of the year over goalie Kevin Lankinen for the winner with 17.2 seconds left.
“I think our line had been around it today and we could have had a couple more. But that’s how it goes. Sometimes you just have to stick with it,” said Pastrnak.
The Bruins have been good about not playing down to the competition this year and taking care of business against lesser teams.
But in the first period, it looked like they thought it would be an easy night. Right off the bat, a couple of bad passes led to Charlie McAvoy taking a penalty. They killed that off well and soon took the first lead of the game at 4:12.
Connor Clifton stepped up from his right point position to gather a loose puck and fired a shot on Lankinen that produced a long rebound to Charlie Coyle in the left circle. Before Lankinen could completely gather himself, Coyle wristed home his 13th goal of the season.
But that did not snap the B’s out of their funk.
Just a couple of minutes later, Brandon Carlo made an ill-advised decision to go after the puck in the high slot — one he had little chance of getting — and Chicago broke out on a 4-on-1, with rookie Jack Ahcan back to defend the mismatch. Eventually, Patrick Kane dished to Alex DeBrincat for his 34th and undoubtedly easiest goal of the season at 6:41.
“It’s Kane and DeBrincat. They do this every night to teams, it’s their two leading scorers and we give them a 4-on-1. It’s just not smart hockey. We didn’t have a high forward, our D jumps down there and those are the things you’ve got to avoid. It’s all between the ears,” said Cassidy. “[The message is], ‘Play the right way, play the right way, you’re the better team for a reason, so play the right way.’ And players don’t always want to hear for 82 nights ‘play the right way.’ But that’s our job, to make sure we play the right way as much as possible. And today I think we eventually got to it.”
The Blackhawks, who came in with a minus-49 goal differential and well out of a playoff spot, won their share of battles and puck races the rest of the first, but it remained 1-1 going into the first intermission.
It didn’t get much better to start the second period.
The Blackhawks spent the first five minutes in the B’s zone and took their first lead of the game at 4:12 on a rare bad goal by B’s goalie Jeremy Swayman. The B’s turned over the puck in the neutral zone and the Hawks attacked down the right wing. Swayman bit on a short-side move by Hagel and took himself out of the play. Hagel took it behind the net for a wraparound, just beating Ahcan’s kick-save attempt with the defenseman’s stick stuck in Swayman’s pads.
But very slowly, the B’s started to exhibit signs of life. They drew a couple of penalties and, though the first power play was impotent, they tied it up late on the second one.
The rookie Ahcan, urged by Cassidy to play to his offensive-minded strengths, notched his first career NHL goal, and he earned it. He took the puck in deep and, after losing it, he picked Riley Stillman’s pocket to regain it. From the slot, Ahcan sniped a wrister past Lankinen to tie it at 11:57.
Jake DeBrusk then drew the B’s third straight power play, which would lead to them retaking the lead. The first power-play unit had struggled on the first two advantages, but this time it connected on a pretty goal. From deep down the right wing, McAvoy sent a beautiful cross-ice pass to Pastrnak for his 32nd of the year at 15:23.
They coughed up the lead early in the third when, with a second left on a power play with Coyle in the box, Hagel cleaned up a Swayman rebound. That finally seemed like the bucket of ice water to the B’s faces they needed. but, eventually, the B’s earned their win, warts and all.