The Tampa Bay Lightning are the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions and, until someone puts a stake through the Bolts’ collective heart, they remain a team that few would relish seeing in a seven-game series.
But the Bruins should feel as good as any team about stepping into the ring against Tampa.
On Thursday night at a raucous TD Garden, the B’s shook off two one-goal deficits to come back and beat the Lightning, 3-2, on the strength of David Pastrnak’s hat trick. While they didn’t get their first lead until late in the game, the B’s — playing without captain Patrice Bergeron for the fourth straight game — controlled much of the game, holding a 39-24 shot advantage.
The victory improved the B’s record against the Bolts this year to 2-0-1 and allowed them to leapfrog over Tampa for third place in the Atlantic Division, something that seemed highly unlikely just a month ago. But the B’s are 13-2-1 in their last 16 and Tampa has won just two of their last eight.
Coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t want to place any more importance on the win than was called for — or any less.
“There are different circumstances. Sometimes you catch a team (at the right time). But three times now is going to give us confidence,” said Cassidy. “On the flipside, this is the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion, so we’re excited we won and played well, but we’re not getting ahead of ourselves, either. We know who Tampa Bay is, they know who they are and the road runs through them eventually. But this is good. It’s good for the guys in the room to know that if we play a certain way we have a chance to beat them and outplay them in certain areas. That’s the positive, and you should be confident when you beat a really good team. I’m not taking that away from our group. I’ll never get down on Tampa. They’re too good a hockey club. They’ve accomplished too much. But good for us.”
The winner came with 4:10 left in the third period and was a testament to the tenacity they showed all night, forcing several turnovers before Pastrnak potted the game-winning goal. The sniper, in fact, broke his stick on a one-timer attempt earlier on the shift, but with the way his teammates were winning pucks he had enough time to go get a new one. Eventually, Erik Haula (three assists) took a long range shot that Taylor Hall deflected, creating a fat rebound for Pastrnak to bury it past Andrei Vasilevskiy.
“We miss Bergy and we can’t wait to have him back, but obviously it’s a big win,” said Pastrnak. “Any wins against teams in your division are big and obviously we’ve been chasing those three teams (Tampa, Toronto and Florida) for a while. Our main focus is on our game and to grow our game. To beat a great team like Tampa is a confidence booster. At the same time, we deserved to win today. I think we were the better team.”
The game marked Hampus Lindholm’s debut and it was about as much as one could have hoped for. He was plus-2, was excellent on the breakout, starting Pastrnak’s first scoring play, and shut down plays in 23:26 of ice time, mostly with Charlie McAvoy. And when it was time to kill the clock with Vasilevskiy pulled for the extra skater, he helped to make it look easier than it had been in the recent past.
“He was actually maybe a better puck mover in small areas than I had anticipated,” said Cassidy. “I was thinking more about his size and mobility to close plays, get his shot through from the blue line. But he made a lot of small-area plays on the breakout that’s going to benefit this hockey club … that the part in the argument of adding D versus forwards, you get a defenseman like that that’s going to start the attack, that’s going to generate more offense for your team automatically.”
It was a hard-fought, tense game.
The Lightning had taken their second lead of the game at 3:51 of the third period on what looked like a nothing play. Jeremy Swayman couldn’t clamp down on a rebound in front of him and Nikita Kucherov made a deft play to keep it alive on the backhand. It eventually pinballed out to Steven Stamkos and he buried it from the slot.
But Pastrnak tied it up with his second goal of the game at 8:17. His first goal was a beauty, but this equalizer was a greasy one. From the right side of the net and his back toward the cage, he somehow squeaked a backhander under Vasilevskiy’s stick for his 35th of the season.
After a scoreless first period, the B’s earned their first deficit with their second shorthanded goal against in as many games, and it was a preventable one.
Ondrej Palat broke out on a 2-on-2 with the newly acquired Brandon Hagel. McAvoy forced Palat to the boards, but Brad Marchand simply drifted away from Hagel. Palat flipped a pass over to the wide-open Hagel and he beat a helpless Swayman at 7:11.
But the B’s got it back at 9:55 on a pretty play. Lindholm collected a puck behind his net and flicked aside a Hagel stick check before dishing up to Haula. Haula made a beautiful cross-ice diagonal pass up to Pastrnak, who picked it up off the boards and beat Ryan McDonagh to break in alone, beating Vasilevskiy over the blocker.
“I love that feeling with the little butterflies. It’s why you play the game,” said Lindholm of the feeling on his debut. “The fans were unbelievable and I have to thank them for supporting the whole game. It was so loud out there and it makes it more fun to play.”
And getting a win over the defending Cup champions in your debut isn’t too bad, either.