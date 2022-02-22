BOSTON — The Bruins faced a serious gut-check moment in their season when their best player Brad Marchand was tagged with a whopping six-game suspension for punching and then high-sticking Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry.
The B’s didn’t always look great during the half-dozen games. But with that Marchand-less period now behind them for now, they can feel pretty good about themselves for the stretch run.
Not only did the B’s survive the six games, going 3-2-1, they ended the run with their signature victory over the season, a thorough thrashing of the best team in the league. The B’s were all over the Colorado Avalanche from the drop of the puck and didn’t let up, hanging a 5-1 beating on the Avs on Monday at the Garden in their one-game home stand before they head right back out on the road for a tough six-game western trip.
“I think it was the best of the year, if you’re talking a full game, 60 minutes. We just stayed in the moment, we were energized and it was a great win for us. A big two points,” said David Pastrnak, who had two goals.
Coach Bruce Cassidy wasn’t ready to declare that the team we saw on Monday was who the B’s really are. Understandably, he needs to see more of it over a longer period of time. But taken by itself, Monday’s win checked an awful lot of boxes for the B’s.
“Our top guys outplayed their top guys. The goaltending was solid ( Jeremy Swayman had 28 saves). Our D were engaged and we played as a group of five,” said Cassidy, whose team landed 45 shots on net.
“What this will be for us is, you know those videos you don’t like and throw in the trash can? This is one you keep. There are going to be a lot of clips where, a month from now, we can look at and say ‘Hey, this is where all five guys were involved in the forecheck, the forwards were coming for the D, etc. There’s going to be some really good teaching moments in this one.”
It was the first time the B’s had scored more than three goals in a game since Jan. 20 and it was just Colorado’s 10th regulation loss of the season.
The top line of Pastrnak (2-1-3), Patrice Bergeron (1-1-2, 14-of-19 on faceoffs) and Taylor Hall (0-3-3) finished at plus-3.
The B’s let it be known they meant business early, dominating the first period, outshooting the Avs 20-9 and taking a 1-0 lead on a Pastrnak’s 26th of the year. And the tone of the matinee had been set.