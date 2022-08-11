Don Sweeney put the finishing touches on a pretty neat magic act earlier this week, signing his top two centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to a combined salary cap hit of $3.5 million.
But while the return of the two venerable centers is a good short-term fix for the upcoming season, the Bruins’ GM still has some serious work to perform for the team’s long-term health. And as of right now, there’s no telling whether he’ll be able to push that boulder all the way up the hill.
David Pastrnak, the B’s best goal-scorer who is just now entering prime of his career at 26, is in the final year of his six-year contract that pays him $6.666 million a season. He’s worth a lot more than that in today’s market. Pastrnak could easily look for a maximum length eight-year deal worth $10 million or even more, if he so chooses.
Sweeney has been talking with Pastrnak’s representative, J.P. Barry, about a new deal since the two sides were free to sign an extension on July 13. But while Sweeney has promised to be aggressive in getting a new deal done and making Pastrnak a Bruin throughout his prime years, the update he provided on Wednesday was cause for neither optimism or pessimism.
“Ongoing would probably be the best way to describe it,” said Sweeney. “We’ve been in regular communication. Obviously, David’s still over in Europe and the likelihood is he’ll come back and we’ll talk between now and then. When he gets here, we’ll have a better idea of an ideal timeline, but I don’t have one today. And you guys know me enough that I’m not going to comment publicly on ongoing negotiations. But we’ve been in regular contact with JP.”
While there’s plenty of time to get a deal done, Sweeney certainly does not want to find himself in the position that Calgary GM Brad Treliving found himself earlier this summer. He had hoped to get a deal done during last season for pending fee agent Johnny Gaudreau but, in the end, it turned out that the former Boston College star did not want to stay in Calgary. He bolted for Columbus, and the Flames watched a prime asset walk out the door for nothing.
As of now, Sweeney does not fear the risk of going into the season with Pastrnak unsigned.
“It’s part of the business,” said Sweeney. “Leverages are what they are and conversations are ongoing. We’ve made out intentions known all along. We’re going to continue to do that and we’ll go from there. But as far as entering the season (without a deal), it’s not a problem.” …
While the return of Krejci bolsters the B’s top six, it is still a bit of an unknown what a year away from the NHL will have done to his big league capabilities. But after watching him play in the Olympics and World Championships, Sweeney is confident Krejci, 36, can still drive play.
While Sweeney is appreciative of Bergeron and Krejci working with the team to keep the cap hits low, the B’s are still approximately $2.2 million over the cap. Sweeney expects to utilize long-term injury reserve (LTI) with Marchand and McAvoy on the shelf to start the season, but he’ll have to move some money at some point, whether it’s within the organization or a trade. The B’s are one of a dozen teams over the cap right now.
Sweeney said that longer term deals for Pavel Zacha were discussed, but the two sides landed on a one-year deal for $3.5 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.