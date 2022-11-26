BOSTON — The Bruins earned their record they were going for on Friday, but they had to work overtime to get it — literally and figuratively.
The B’s wiped out a two-goal deficit and David Pastrnak scored the game-winner with 1:41 left in overtime to lift the B’s to 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes at the Garden, setting the NHL mark for the most consecutive home wins to start the season at 13-0.
It was an electrifying afternoon, but it may turn out to be a costly one.
The B’s lost goalie Linus Ullmark, arguably the B’s MVP in their spectacular start to the season, at the 6:57 in a mad scramble. After making a spectacular glove save while on his belly, Connor Clifton crashed on top of him. It was difficult to tell what exactly Ullmark hurt, but he was done for the day with an upper body injury.
The B’s tied it up at 10:27 on a disputed goal. David Krejci scored his second goal of the game on a long range shot with Nick Foligno battling in front with Brett Pesce. Referee Francis Charron initially waved it off for goalie interference on Foligno, who argued emphatically against the call. Coach Jim Montgomery challenged it and, after a lengthy review, the officials saw what Foligno knew, that Pesce had pushed him into the crease.
The B’s pushed hard to get the go-ahead goal, subsequently giving up a couple of Grade A chances. Brandon Carlo broke up a 2-on-1 and then Jeremy Swayman, stopped Martin Necas on a clean break-in with 2:04 left in regulation.
The B’s got late power-play when Andrei Svechnikov shot the puck int the crowd with 1:01 left in the regulation. But the B’s could not capitalize either in regulation or on the 4-on-3 in OT.
But after the Canes took a too many men penalty, Brad Marchand teed up Pastrnak for his patented one-timer, his 124th goal of the season.
The Hurricanes had owned the B’s in the regular season last year, posting a 3-0 record while outscoring the B’s 16-1. The first period looked familiar.
It also bore a resemblance to Wednesday’s game in Florida when the took seven penalties and allowed three power-play goals. The B’s took a total of four minors in the first and Carolina, which came into the game with the league’s 30th ranked power play, scored on its first two man advantages.
On the first one, Tomas Nosek had a chance to clear the puck but Brent Burns was able to just keep it in at the blue line. Shortly after that, Stefan Noesen was able to tuck it past Linus Ullmark at 6:34 and the B’s were in a position they found themselves against the Canes all last year — playing catch-up.
The Hurricanes then handed the B’s their first two-goal deficit on home ice this year when they cashed in on a Craig Smith hooking penalty at 15:05. Ullmark got a piece of Seth Jarvis’ shot with his blocker but the puck took a funny bounce off the glass. Jesper Kotkaniemi was able to grab the loose puck and tuck it behind Ullmark, who was caught going the wrong way.
The Canes had a chance to break the game open when David Pastrnak took a double minor high-sticking penalty on Kotkaniemi. But the B’s were able to kill off the first one and then the Canes took two consecutive penalties themselves to set the B’s up for a short 5-on-3 early in the second.
But the B’s could not cash in on the two man-advantage, nor could they make Carolina pay for another infraction Jack Drury committed shortly after the Hurricanes got back to full strength.
The Canes were doing a good job of getting their sticks in lanes and frustrating the B’s in the offensive zone, but the B’s began to take the body and got some life in the building. What really electrified the crowd was when Jaccob Slavin poked the puck away from Brad Marchand high in the Carolina zone and knocked it out of the zone, creating a race for the loose puck between himself and Ullmark. The netminder beat Slavin to the puck just inside the Bruin blue line, protected the puck and then moved it to a teammate.
And just when it looked like the B’s would head into the second intermission with the 2-0 deficit, they finally broke through. Brett Pesce tried to mush the puck up along the left boards but he was sealed off by Paverl Zacha, allowing Pastrnak to pick up the puck and feed a wide open David Krejci in front of the net. The veteran calmly waited to pick his spot and beat goalie Pyotr Kochetkov with 31 seconds left in the period, getting the B’s to within striking distance for the third period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.