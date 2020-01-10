BOSTON — Following a statement win in Nashville, the Bruins came out of the gate slowly Thursday before David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk powered them to a 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Pastrnak picked up his third hat trick of the season, while DeBrusk scored two goals for the second time in two weeks.
“Pasta ends up finishing shifts on other lines and ends up scoring extending his shift,” said Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy. “(Chris Wagner) got pulled off by the spotter and Pasta out there, puck finds him and it worked out well. I think the last two games you’ve seen more (offense) up and down the lineup.”
Without Zdeno Chara, who was a late scratch, the Bruins penalty kill struggled and allowed Winnipeg to score two power-play goals, but the Bruins’ late response and electric offense in Game 2 of the moms’ trip carried them through.
“We missed the big man, he’s a big part of our defense,” said Pastrnak. “Especially against a team like that, they’re big and physical, so we miss him. But it’s been good, the guys who step in step up in the lineup and we played a good game.”
The Jets were in their third game in four nights and coming off of a shootout in Toronto, but had their legs throughout. Winnipeg led three times and came back to tie the game quickly after the Bruins’ brief lead in the second period. But Pastrnak and DeBrusk scored again 33 seconds apart in the third to give the Bruins their second straight win.
“I thought we were the better team,” said Cassidy. “They come in here, third in four nights and were traveling, we have to take advantage of that. First period we probably didn’t, as the period went along we did. I thought we generated some good looks.”
Kyle Connor opened the scoring for the Jets. He skated through the B’s defense and went around Torey Krug, lifting a backhand shot over Jaroslav Halak for his 22nd goal of the season and a 1-0 Jets lead 7:35 into the contest.
As he’s done so often this season, Pastrnak scored the Bruins’ first goal. At 17:14 of the first, Pastrnak hammered in a shot from the slot off a pass from Joakim Nordstrom behind the Jets net to tie the game at 1-1.
The Bruins took an early second-period penalty for too many men on the ice, and it burned them.
With 23 seconds left on their man advantage, the Jets took a 2-1 lead. Josh Morrissey fired a shot from under the blue line and Andrew Copp tapped it in six minutes into the frame.
Nearly four minutes later, the Bruins’ power play responded.
Former Bruins winger Blake Wheeler tripped up old linemate David Krejci to send the B’s to their second man advantage against Winnipeg’s league-low penalty kill.
Pastrnak netted his second goal of the game, and 34th of the season, with a blast through Laurent Brossoit 9:41 into the middle frame to knot it back up at 2-2. DeBrusk won a puck battle with 1:11 left in the second and skated through the neutral zone during a bad change for the Jets. He found himself in alone, and buried his breakaway shot top corner past Brossoit to put the Bruins ahead 3-2.
That lead didn’t last to the third.
Matt Grzelcyk went off for interference with 43 seconds left in the frame and the Jets made the Bruins pay. Neal Pionk blasted in a goal with just seven seconds left in the second to tie it back up.
Mark Scheifele put the Jets ahead for the third time with 12:10 left in the third. The Jets leading scorer wasn’t pushed away from the net front area by the Bruins defense, and he banked a shot off Halak from the side of the crease and it bounced into the net for a 4-3 advantage.
Pastrnak scored his third with 8:47 left in the third. Krejci fed Pastrnak off a rebound from a shot by DeBrusk to tie the game for the third time.
DeBrusk wasn’t done, though, either.
Just 33 seconds passed before DeBrusk buried his second of the night, tipping in Charlie McAvoy’s shot off the faceoff to give the Bruins their second lead of the game, and this time it stuck.
“It was just a good play, good faceoff win by (Krejci),” said DeBrusk. “Just try to get to the net, get a stick on it and was lucky enough to get it.”
The Bruins next play in New York against the Islanders on Saturday as the start of their three-game road trip across the Metropolitan Division.