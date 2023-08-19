Boston Red Sox great, Baseball Hall of Famer and three-time World Series champion David Ortiz attempted to reach out to Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Wander Franco after he was placed on MLB’s restricted list amid an investigation into his alleged relationship with a minor in the Dominican Republic, according to an interview Thursday.
In a story on ESPN Deportes via radio program “Grandes en los Deportes,” Ortiz, who is also a Dominican Republic native, denied claims that he spoke negatively of Franco on social media after quotes surfaced that were attributed to him.
Per the report, which was translated from Spanish to English by the Daily Mail:
“When I heard about this situation, I tried to make myself available to Wander to see how I could help him because I really wanted to know what was happening with that kid,” Ortiz said. “I spent a long time talking to Wander at the All-Star Game, I really liked him because he is a good kid, like all youth. But the mission of one as a veteran is to guide those kids, not trample on them or mistreat them.”
Ortiz said San Diego Padres Star Fernando Tatis Jr. also reached out to him.
“I took advantage there and asked him (Tatis Jr.) to contact him (Wander), get me his phone number to see how I can help him,’ he said. ‘It is the only conversation about it that I have had, more than anything.”
The Associated Press reported Wednesday night that the division specializing in minors and gender violence is handling the case.
Franco was not in Sunday’s lineup despite it being a Franco snapback hat giveaway game. The restricted list agreement between Franco and the Rays means he will sit for at least six games. He will be paid, ESPN reported. Franco did not travel with the team on its road trip this week.
Ortiz said he could not comment specifically on the case.
“In reality, I cannot make a comment because up to this point, I don’t know what has happened,” Ortiz said via a translated version. “I don’t know if he did or didn’t do it. I don’t make the mistake that many people make, starting to comment or give opinions on things they don’t know about.”
According to The Athletic, MLB and the MLB Players Association had no comment when asked about AP’s report. Franco denied the accusations in an Instagram Live video Sunday.
MLB insider Héctor Gómez reported early Thursday morning that, according to a person with knowledge of the investigation, it would be “unlikely” Franco played in MLB again.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
