BOSTON — David Krejci’s body told him it was time to bid the National Hockey League farewell.
While Krejci, who announced his retirement from the Bruins on Monday, left the door open to play in Europe after the New Year in preparation for possible participation in the World Championships when the tournament will be held in Prague, the Czechia-born centerman knew his 37-year-old frame could not hold up to the rigors of a full schedule in the best league in the world.
Krejci didn’t go into the 2022-23 season knowing it was going to be his last, but the injuries that kept him out of the final six games of the regular season and three playoff games removed most of the doubt. He said to continue playing in the NHL he would need surgery (he did not identify the injury) and that’s not something he was willing to do at this stage.
He didn’t want to announce anything right at the end of the season, especially after the painful upset loss to the Florida Panthers, so he wanted to make sure he gave this fork in life’s road the proper deliberation.
“I just realized there’s never a right time, a right moment to retire from NHL. But I felt like it was time,” said Krejci on a Zoom call from his home in South Carolina on Tuesday. “I knew my body couldn’t take 82 games anymore and that was the decision.”
And so, after 1,192 games (playoffs included) in a Bruins sweater, Krejci’s estimable career is done. His announcement, along with the retirement of Patrice Bergeron marks the end of an era for the Bruins. Krejci leaves as one of the greats in the Bruins’ century-long history, a player who elevated his game when it mattered most, twice leading the league in playoff scoring, including in 2011 when the B’s snapped a 39-year Stanley Cup drought.
There were chances at other Cups. They lost in the Finals to a great Blackhawk team in 2013, then again in 2019 in a brutally tough Game 7 loss at the Garden to St. Louis Blues. And of course, this great season of Bruins’ hockey ended in similar disappointment, bowing out in the first round after a record 65-win season.
“The last year is always going to be there. It’s a missed opportunity and its always going to be there with 2019 and 2013 … but (the Stanley Cup) is the hardest trophy to win,” said Krejci. “You could see it this year. Florida goes from the eighth spot or out of the playoffs with a few games to go in the regular season and they made it all the way to the final. ... That’s what I like about hockey and that’s what I love about playoffs. Playoffs start from zero and anything can happen. That’s why it’s the hardest trophy to win in the world. I don’t take for granted that I have that ring on my finger from 2011.”
But he didn’t want to dwell on those disappointments. Though Krejci’s B’s suffered their share of gut-punches, it should not be forgotten that he and his contemporaries — Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Tuukka Rask, Tim Thomas, Milan Lucic, David Pastrnak are at the top of the list — put some electricity back onto Causeway Street, which by the time Krejci arrived and his cohorts arrived hadn’t experienced much voltage since the old Garden was torn down in the mid-1990s. Not only were non-sellouts a regular occurrence, the B’s would sometimes fail to sell out their home opener. The club’s consecutive sellout streak is now at 582, with the last non-sellout being Dec. 2, 2009.
“I remember when I first made the team, the Bruins didn’t make the playoffs much and if they did, they would be out the first round,” said Krejci, who said he hopes one day to work in hockey at some capacity, possibly scouting. “So I kind of take pride in my first few years – I was lucky to be on good teams – we kind of brought the people back and ever since it’s been amazing playing in front of the fans, sold out arena all the time.”
