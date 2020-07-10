HANOVER — Citing ongoing budget challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dartmouth College on Thursday cut five sports from its varsity roster and announced the permanent closure of Hanover Country Club.
In an email to the Dartmouth community, college President Phil Hanlon said the Ivy League school was cutting the men’s lightweight crew, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs immediately, reducing the school’s varsity lineup to 30 teams. The school closed the century-old golf course on Route 10 north of downtown Hanover in March as part of a campus-wide response to the pandemic.
Hanlon said a 35-team varsity roster combined with having the smallest enrollment among the eight-member Ivies meant “athletic recruitment at Dartmouth has begun to impact our ability to achieve the right balance between applicants who are accomplished in athletics and applicants who excel in other pursuits.”
He asked athletic director Harry Sheehy to reduce the number of recruited athletes in each new class by 10 percent. Sheehy led a study effort that ultimately recommended the sports cuts.