NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic’s attempt to win a calendar Grand Slam was stopped Sunday by Daniil Medvedev, a lanky, 25-year-old Russian who showed no fear in dominating the 20-time Grand Slam singles champion in a shockingly short U.S. Open final.
Medvedev became a first-time Grand Slam event champion with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 sweep of Djokovic, who was bidding to become the first man to win all four Slam singles titles in the same year since Rod Laver did so in 1969. Medvedev, ranked No. 2 in the world to Djokovic’s No. 1, also denied Djokovic the championship Djokovic needed to break his tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most Slam singles titles won by a male tennis player.
Djokovic is known as the fittest player on the men’s tour, so even when he went down two sets to none he could not be counted out. In fact, he had lost the first set of each of his previous four matches.
But Medvedev wasn’t about to allow a repeat of the pattern of his previous appearance in the final here, in 2019. On that occasion, he won the first two sets against Nadal but eventually lost. Medvedev was a semifinalist here a year ago, losing to Dominic Thiem.
Medvedev and Djokovic embraced at the net, and Medvedev waved to the crowd, enjoying his moment of triumph.
With Nadal, Federer and Thiem absent this year because of injuries, room was created for a breakthrough by one of the younger players whose Slam tournament hopes have been stymied by those three players and by Djokovic. Medvedev met the challenge in splendid fashion, losing only one set in the seven matches he played at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Djokovic had lost six sets before Sunday’s final and had played a five-set semifinal against Alexander Zverev on Friday, perhaps depleting his energy for the final. Medvedev was the fresher, more efficient and more mobile player, without doubt.
Djokovic got off to a shaky start in the first set and committed the first of his three double faults. Medvedev gained the advantage when Djokovic hit a forehand wide and earned the break on another errant forehand by Djokovic.
Medvedev held serve the next game and had two break points in the third game, aided by another double fault by Djokovic. The crowd began to stir, perhaps wondering what was wrong with Djokovic. He soon responded: At 15-40, Djokovic came up with a backhand winner, and at 30-40 he won the point on an overhead. He then served two aces to hold serve and cut Medvedev’s lead to 2-1.
The six games after that went according to serve and were quick, with few long rallies. That put Medvedev in position to serve for the set at 5-4, and he finished it with a flourish — his eighth ace.
Djokovic had three break points in the second game of the second set, but Medvedev’s serve helped him escape. He fired two aces and held serve, potentially a key moment. Medvedev had a break point in the third game, but Djokovic held to go up 2-1.
The crowd initially seemed torn about which player to support. The fans here have consistently backed the underdog, but they also wanted to witness history, which meant backing Djokovic. The witness-to-history sentiment seemed to prevail as the match progressed.
Djokovic got a warning for racket abuse in the fourth game after he hit a forehand long and then slammed his racket to the ground three times. He had two break points in that game but couldn’t cash in. That proved crucial when Medvedev earned a break in the fifth game, sealed when Djokovic sent a backhand long. That put Medvedev up 3-2, a lead that became 4-2 when Medvedev held serve at love.
Medvedev won the set on his third set point opportunity, setting the crowd to buzzing and wondering whether he would spoil Djokovic’s attempt to make history. Medvedev had the answer to everything Djokovic did. Djokovic was repeatedly frustrated by Medvedev’s mobility and return game and seemed to be playing catch-up the whole time.
Medvedev had one championship point, serving at 5-3 in the third, but he double-faulted and Djokovic managed to get the break. He deservedly earned roars from the crowd for his persistence. Medvedev had another championship point at 40-15 in the 10th game and again double-faulted, but he won when Djokovic netted a forehand.
Raducanu defeats Fernandez, wins U.S. Open in straight sets
NEW YORK — Emma Raducanu came to the New York with big dreams but a realistic travel itinerary. Unsure of her chances of getting through a qualifying tournament and earning a berth in the main draw of the U.S. Open, the 18-year-old from London had scheduled a flight back home after qualifying and before the main action was scheduled to begin.
Raducanu, 18, will leave the U.S. Open as a champion and the star tennis didn’t know it needed so urgently.
Raducanu, the daughter of a Chinese mother and Romanian father, didn’t lose a set in three qualifying matches or seven U.S. Open matches as she won the first matchup of unseeded players in a major final since tennis’ Open Era began in 1968. Ever poised and precise, she defeated 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada 6-4, 6-3 in the first pairing of teenagers in a major final since 17-year-old Serena Williams defeated 18-year-old Martina Hingis in the 1999 U.S. Open.
Raducanu was relaxed enough after her triumph to join fans in singing along to “Sweet Caroline” as she awaited the trophy ceremony at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She is the first British woman to win a Grand Slam final since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in 1977 and she was dominant: no opponent won more than four games from her during her run at the U.S. Open.
“Thank you all for making me feel at home from my first qualifying match,” Raducanu told the crowd. “I hope that me and Leylah put on a good performance today.”
Fernandez acknowledged her defeat would be hard to digest. However, “I’m very proud of myself and the way I played the last two weeks,” she said.
Referring to being in New York on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, she added, “I hope I can be as strong and resilient as New York has been the past 20 years.”
Raducanu got a check for $2.5 million. Fernandez got a check for $1.25 million.
The first few games of the opening set created a high standard and a promise of drama to come.
Raducanu, after holding serve to start the set, went up a break in the second game by converting her sixth break point opportunity. But Fernandez broke right back, cashing in on her fourth break point of the game after Raducanu netted a backhand from the baseline. They produced several rallies that were long and entertaining, drawing applause from fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The set continued to go on serve until Fernandez served at 4-5. Raducanu gained four set points before finally ending the set on a forehand winner. That kept alive her streak of not having lost a set in the U.S. Open main draw. Equally remarkable was that she had not let any opponent win more than four games in any set.
Raducanu began the second set by holding service easily and she had three break points on Fernandez’s serve in Game 2. But Fernandez didn’t bend, and she held serve. She followed that up by gaining three break points in the third game and getting the break and a 2-1 lead when Raducanu sent a backhand into the net.
It was no surprise, given the evenness of the matchup and how both women have responded to pressure before this, that Raducanu responded in the next game to get the break back and level the set at 2-2. She then held for 3-2, punctuating the final point with a fist pump.
With her forehand working well and finding the lines, Raducanu quickly asserted herself in the sixth game and got two break point opportunities. She got the break and a 4-2 lead on her second try, on a passing shot. She then held for 5-2, testing Fernandez’s resilience and patience.
Raducanu had two championship points in the eighth game but hit a backhand wide the first time and netted a forehand the second time. Fernandez held serve and then earned a break point on Raducanu’s serve in the ninth game, but Raducanu called out the physiotherapist and requested a medical timeout. Raducanu had skidded while playing a deep ball and appeared to have scraped her left knee enough to draw blood. A gauze pad was placed on the wound and taped just below Raducanu’s knee.