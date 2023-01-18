NEW YORK — Daniel Jones isn’t just a complementary piece in a Saquon Barkley-centric Giants offense anymore. Jones is carrying it himself.
“Daniel Jones is a baller,” wide receiver Richie James said Tuesday. “Daniel Jones is a dog. D-A-W-G. Dawg.”
Jones was the Giants’ best player in their wild-card playoff road win over the Minnesota Vikings. In most cases, the quarterback has to be the best player to maximize an offense.
That’s how it is with the NFL’s top three scoring offenses led by the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Bills’ Josh Allen and the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts.
That is what Jones has been in his last two starts for the Giants, scoring a combined 69 points against the Colts in the regular season and the Vikings in the playoffs.
And that is why, after Jones’ record-setting postseason debut, the price on his Giants contract extension is going up in the minds of some former NFL GMs.
One ex-GM told the New York Daily News on Tuesday that he expects Jones to command “between $35-38 million” per season on a multi-year contract extension after the Giants’ playoff run — something like three years, $110 million with $70 million guaranteed.
Multiple league sources have posited that Jones’ market outside New York may not be incredibly strong because his fit with this particular coaching staff and system is not optimal but not necessarily replicable.
