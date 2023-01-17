SPORTS-FBN-COWBOYS-BUCS-GET

Cowboys

quarterback

Dak Prescott dances into the end zone for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

during the second quarter of their NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium Monday night in Tampa.

 Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images/TNS

TAMPA, Fla. — There’s been almost no quit this year in Tom Brady, but if he does decide to retire for good this time, the Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Cowboys in an NFC wild-card game may not have been a proper send-off for the seven-time Super Bowl winner.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.