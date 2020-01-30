CHICAGO — The Cubs maintained control of third baseman Kris Bryant for the next two seasons, the Tribune confirmed Wednesday, after arbitrator Mark Irvings ruled that the team wasn’t trying to manipulate his service time by optioning him to Triple-A Iowa for the first 12 days of the 2015 season.
The ruling, which came after a hearing involving the Cubs and the Major League Baseball Players Association, allows the team more time to seek an extension with Bryant, 27, or trade him.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan was first to report the news of the ruling, which is going through final reviews before being announced, the report said.
Bryant’s representatives unsuccessfully argued that their client should have been placed on the 2015 Opening-Day roster on the basis of his .425 average, nine home runs and 15 RBIs in 40 at-bats in spring training.
Instead, the Cubs said Bryant needed more seasoning and opted to start Mike Olt at third base. Bryant was promoted to the Cubs after 12 days in the minors — preventing him, by one day, of earning 172 days of service time, which constitutes a full season and would have allowed the 2016 National League MVP to become a free agent after 2020.