More than ever before, baseball is a game of numbers.
There’s an avalanche of numbers available to the average fan on any number of public websites and organizations also have their own proprietary data.
Want to quantify anything about the game? The truth is out there — somewhere.
But while there’s a smorgasbord of numbers for every facet of the game, at the end of the day, the most important one relates to how many wins you have.
Following Thursday’s action, the Red Sox’s odds of qualifying for the playoffs were just 6.9 percent. Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays, who sat three and a half games ahead of them in the standings — and just three games ahead in the loss column — had far better odds at 69.2 percent.
(That huge disparity in odds, despite the relatively similar records, is a reflection of several things, including remaining schedule and run differential. In the latter, the Jays were a +55, almost exactly twice as good as the Red Sox at +28.)
It’s interesting to note, too, how much the Red Sox fallen in terms of their mathematical odds, in the last 30 days. The Sox have dipped 24.7 percent, a reminder of how much their poor West Coast road trip (2-4) and the subsequent sweep at home by Toronto hurt their chances.
But enough with the percentages. Let’s get down to the actual hard numbers: How many games will the Red Sox need to win to grab one of the American League wild card spots for the postseason? There’s no precise answer to that question, of course, but there are some hints that can help reach an educated guess.
Last year represented the first season in which Major League Baseball went to the three wildcard setup. (From 2012 to 2021, there were two wild card entrant per league). Last fall, the three wild card teams in the American League were the Toronto Blue Jays (92 wins), Seattle Mariners (90 wins) and the Tampa Bay Rays (86 wins).
So, if the Red Sox were to go just 23-18 in their final 41 games, that would leave them with 86 wins, the same number the Rays had while qualifying for the third spot last October while finishing third in the AL East, and that would be enough, correct?
Not necessarily. Thanks to a significant change in the schedule format, comparing the 2023 race to the one in 2022 is highly problematic. Last year, while playing each division rival 19 times each, teams played 76 games within their own division, 66 games against all other teams in their own league and 20 interleague games.
This year, the format is completely altered. Teams now play just 52 games in their own division (13 games each per division opponent), 46 interleague and 64 against teams from the rest of their own league. So the dynamic changes, and particularly in a quality division like the AL East, with four teams owning winning records and the fifth just a game below .500, the win totals are likely to be higher than a year ago.
For argument’s sake, let’s say the number increases to 88 games.
That would mean the Red Sox would need to go 25-16 over their last 41, a winning percentage of .610. For the season to date, the Red Sox have a winning percentage of .521, so that kind of jump would hardly be unprecedented over the final six weeks. That’s especially true now that the Red Sox have Trevor Story, Chris Sale, Garrett Whitlock and, soon, Tanner Houck healthy.
But, of course, these things can’t be measured in a vacuum. The Red Sox not only have to worry about catching Toronto, they also have to concern themselves with the Seattle Mariners, who entered Friday’s play 66-55, three games ahead.
The schedule is a demanding one for the Red Sox over the final quarter. Of their remaining 41 games, 13 (three with the Dodgers, three with Texas, and seven with Baltimore) are with first-place teams and another 12 (five with Tampa Bay and seven with Houston) are with second-place clubs who appear to be locks for the postseason.
In fact, of the last 41 games, only six (three at Kansas City and three home with the White Sox) are against truly poor teams. The remaining 10 include seven with the Yankees and a critical three-game set in Toronto.
And then there’s the potential tie-breakers. MLB no longer holds play-in games when teams finish with the same record for a playoff spot; instead, it’s solely determined by head-to-head matchups. The Red Sox, despite the one-sided nature of their sweep by Toronto, have already won the season series with the Jays after winning the first seven meetings.
Things are more complicated with the Mariners, who split their season series 3-3 with the Sox. At that point, the next tie-breaker would be intra-division records — i.e., who fared best within their own division. It’s far too early to worry about such things, but for now, the advantage, unsurprisingly given the quality of the respective divisions, lies with Seattle, who benefit from 13 games against lowly Oakland. Entering the weekend, the Mariners were 19-11 against teams in the AL West while the Red Sox were 16-14 against the East.
