Hockey can be a humbling game, as the saying goes. It can also hold the promise of redemption, and that’s what Craig Smith found Thursday night in Vegas.
Smith’s late gaffe in Anaheim led to a 4-3 loss on Tuesday, but the snake-bitten veteran broke out in a huge way on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, notching a hat trick in the B’s impressive 5-2 victory over the Golden Knights.
It was a great night for the B’s third line. On top of the hat trick, Smith’s linemate, Trent Frederic, posted a three-assist night while Charlie Coyle had a pretty primary helper on Smith’s second goal.
“We had a good meeting with them this morning about something they can build on a little more, an attack mentality. It happened to work tonight,” said coach Bruce Cassidy. “And good for them. They made a mistake the other night, but they’ve been a really good starting line for us. They’ve done a real good job of setting the tone for us. We don’t want to lose that. We don’t want to punish them for one decision. And they came through for us.”
With Smith’s pedigree (he’s a five-time 20-goal scorer) and an on-ice work ethic that’s second-to-none, one would have expected him to break out of his scoring slump sooner or later. The fact that it happened after the game in Anaheim didn’t hurt.
And while his line with Coyle and Frederic has been mostly effective since being united, it was more-so as a checking line and not so much as a scoring threat. Smith said their approach was tweaked going into Thursday’s game.
“One of the things we focused on was spacing at times. In certain areas, we think alike and get into the same position in the O-zone, which you can cover with a blanket. We fixed that a little bit tonight and it opened up some things for us,” said Smith.
And the hat trick, of course, had Smith flashing his gap-toothed grin again.
“Any time you can pop three, it’s great,” said Smith.
The B’s took a 2-1 lead into the third period after Vegas got on the board late in the second period, but the B’s kept their foot on the gas. Brad Marchand was robbed by Robin Lehner with a great skate save and then Erik Haula missed an open net.
But David Pastrnak finally pushed the B’s lead back to two on a partial break-in at 8:14. He made a nice move to the backhand to get Lehner to open his pads ever so slightly and just slipped his 30th goal of the year through the opening to make it 3-1.
Smith then put the nail in the coffin with his third goal of the game and ninth of the year with 5:21 left in regulation when he blistered a one-timer past Lehner.
Vegas pulled Lehner early and got one back with a Jonathan Marchessault screen shot with 3:22 left, but Pastrnak snuffed out any hopes of a miracle comeback with an empty-netter with 1:40 remaining.
Jeremy Swayman, meanwhile, gave the kind of performance we’re getting used to seeing, stopping 34-of-36 shots, many of them high-quality chances. In his last seven games, Swayman has posted a 6-0-1 record with .967 save percentage.
Swayman’s ascension to No. 1 goalie status has coincided with the B’s finally starting to climb up the Eastern Conference standings. Not only are they 13 points ahead of the ninth place Columbus Blue Jackets, their opponent on Saturday night in the finale of what has already been a successful road trip, they are just four points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for third in the Atlantic Division, though the Leafs have a game in hand.
On Thursday, the B’s played a solid first period and took a 1-0 lead on Smith’s first goal.
The veteran wing looked like he was determined to shed the goat horns he wore in Anaheim on Tuesday. He also hadn’t scored in a dozen games. But at 13:18, he finally broke that ice. Smith forced a turnover in the neutral zone and Derek Forbort pushed the puck back up to Frederic in the left wing. Frederic showed some patience to let Smith get into a good shooting spot before feeding it back to him and he snapped a wrister past Lehner.
Meanwhile, Swayman continued his excellent play in the first, turning aside all 12 shots he saw to preserve the B’s slim lead going into the second.
He kept it up for most of the second period. On an early Vegas power play, Swayman made a highlight-reel blocker save on a Reilly Smith backdoor play. Later, he came out of his net to make a big save on Shea Theodore, who loaded up from the high slot.
The B’s then doubled their lead at 11:03 on Smith’s second goal of the game and eighth on the year. Matt Grzelcyk made a terrific heads-up play at the blue line to hold onto the puck to allow Patrice Bergeron and DeBrusk to climb on the boards for a legal change and then entered the zone. After Smith and Frederic did some crashing and banging behind the net (Smith also got away with a trip on Brayden McNabb), Coyle came out with the puck along the left wing before he found Smith, who had popped out on the right side and then snapped it over Lehner.
That was a successful change. The B’s burned themselves late in the period with a not-so-great one. As Grzelcyk was changing out on the right side, Charlie McAvoy fired a pass to the abandoned point and Jack Eichel pounced for a breakaway. Playing his first game as a Golden Knight against the Bruins, the North Chelmsford native made a couple of moves and appeared to lose control of the puck. That was enough to throw Swayman off and it slid past him with 2:26 left in the period, giving Vegas some life going into the third.
The B’s didn’t blink, however, and they snuffed that life out quite effectively.