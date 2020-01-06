DALLAS — It’s finally over for Jason Garrett.
The Dallas Cowboys announced Sunday that they will not seek a new agreement on a contract extension with the head coach, ending a 14-year coaching run with the organization he has called home since 2007, when he was first named offensive coordinator.
“We are extremely grateful to Jason Garrett for his more than 20 years of service to the Dallas Cowboys as a player, assistant coach and head coach,” said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in a statement.
In 9½ seasons as head coach, Garrett, 53, went 85-67 with three playoff appearances and three NFC East division titles. It was his failure to reach the Super Bowl, however, that ultimately decided his fate. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has searched for a coach to end a title drought that has now reached 24 seasons.
When the Cowboys season ended with last Sunday’s victory over the Washington Redskins, many thought Garrett would be let go Monday. Cowboys officials, however, held at least two days of meetings with Garrett before informing him of their decision on Sunday.
“He is, and always will remain, a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys family, and his contributions to the organization are greatly appreciated,” said Jerry Jones.
Jones, along with his son Stephen Jones, the Cowboys executive vice president, reportedly have decided it’s time to move forward. The Cowboys already have interviewed two former NFL head coaches for the position. They met with former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis on Friday and former Packers coach Mike McCarthy over the weekend.