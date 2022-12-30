The Tennessee Titans were supposed to be looking ahead to their regular-season finale on Jan. 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That game will decide which wins the AFC South’s playoff berth, and Thursday night’s contest against the Dallas Cowboys had no bearing on that.

al.com






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.