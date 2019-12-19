JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars owner Shad Khan fired Tom Coughlin Wednesday night, three days after the NFL Players Association sent a letter to the league’s players that revealed over 25 percent of the grievances filed by players have been against the Jaguars.
In a statement from Khan released by the franchise: "Within the past hour I informed Tom Coughlin that he was being relieved of his duties as executive vice president of football operations of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"I determined earlier this fall that making this move at the conclusion of the 2019 season would be in everyone’s best interests but, in recent days, I reconsidered and decided to make this change immediately. I thank Tom for his efforts, not only over the past three years but for all he did form our very first season, 25 years ago."
Khan hired Coughlin in 2017 as the Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations, marking his return to the franchise since he was the inaugural coach from 1995-2002.
But after a successful 2017 season in which the Jaguars advanced to the AFC title game, the Jaguars went 5-11 last season and are 5-9 and out of the playoff race with two games remaining.
Several players spoke out about the Coughlin’s excessive fines on Wednesday. Defensive end Dawuane Smoot said he overslept and missed a breakfast meeting a day before the Jaguars played the Philadelphia Eagles in London last season. Coughlin fined him $25,000, according to Smoot.