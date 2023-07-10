PEBBLE BEACH — Allisen Corpuz closed with a flourish, with birdies on two of her last five holes to capture the 78th U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links Sunday.
The 25-year-old Hawaiin, shot a final round 69 to hold off late-charging Charley Hull and Jiyai Shin, who tied for second.
Corpuz was in second place coming into the final round at 6-under, a stroke behind Nasa Hataoka, who finished in a tie for fourth.
Corpuz shot a 1-under 35 over the first nine to move into a tie with Hataoka. Hull, meanwhile, was on a run. Starting out at even, she shot 32 over the first nine with three birdies, an eagle and a bogey. She was nearly as hot on the back nine with three birdies and a bogey for a final round of 66.
But Corpuz seemed to seal the deal with a birdie at 14 to take her to 9-under. A few minutes earlier Hull looked like she might be poised to make a run at the lead after making birdie on 16 with a 30-foot putt to pull to 6-under, two behind Corpuz.
Corpuz kept rolling with another birdie on 15.
Rose Zhang, the 20-year-old former Stanford University sensation, didn’t often wow the throng of fans who followed her around the picturesque and historic venue Sunday, but she did do enough to post her third top-10 finish in as many pro starts.
She closed with even-par 72 for a 1-over-par 289 total. Her 1-under 71 in the second-round was her low for the tournament and sandwiched by 74 in the first round and 72 in the third round.
Zhang finished tied for ninth place with Sweden’s Maja Stark, as both earned a $283,921 payday.
