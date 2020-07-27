The Miami Marlins’ home opener Monday against the Baltimore Orioles has been canceled, according to a source close to the team, because of a coronovirus outbreak. A total of 12 Marlins players and two coaches have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the source. The team has yet to confirm the news.
As of Monday morning, the Marlins had not left Philadelphia after Miami took two out of three games in the season-opening series against the Phillies. The team decided to play its game Sunday afternoon game after holding out three players, including scheduled starting pitcher Jose Urena, due to positive test results.
The revelation further exposes the fragility of this shortened 60-game season in a sport that did not implement a “bubble” system like the NBA or even shepherd teams to “hub cities,” like the NHL is attempting to do.
The Marlins were slated to host their season’s home opener Monday. Now, they’ll await news about a season potentially in peril.