The coronavirus outbreak is forcing sports officials to cancel or postpone a string of major events scheduled throughout China in the next few weeks.
On Wednesday, the international track federation announced it would postpone the world indoor championships, scheduled to take place in Nanjing in mid-March.
“The advice from our medical team, who are in contact with the World Health Organization, is that the spread of the coronavirus both within China and outside the country is still at a concerning level and no one should be going ahead with any major gathering that can be postponed,” officials said in a statement.
Hours earlier, international ski officials cited similar concerns in postponing World Cup races at the new Olympic course in Yanqing.
New dates for the downhill and super-G events, which were supposed to be held in mid-February, have yet to be announced.
The move follows a similar decision by the international field hockey federation, which postponed matches between the Chinese and Belgian national teams in Changzhou. Officials said they will continue “monitoring the evolution of the situation closely and following the recommendations of the World Health Organization.”
Olympic qualifiers in boxing, women’s soccer and women’s basketball have been shifted to other continents. It remains to be seen if the virus will affect additional events.