False start, Indianapolis Colts.
After announcing early Friday morning that several individuals within the organization tested positive for COVID-19 and briefly closing their practice facility, the Colts came back with an announcement that those tests were in fact false positives. The club will reopen its facility.
“The four positive samples were retested and have been confirmed negative,” the Colts said in a statement. “The team will open the practice facility this afternoon under the league’s intensive protocol and will continue preparation for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati.”
Bengals-Colts will be played as scheduled.
On Tuesday, the NFL released its most up-to-date testing numbers, results between Oct. 4-10, disclosing that 37,912 tests were administered to 7,820 players and team personnel. Eight players and seven team personnel tested positive.
“I’m proud of the way players and clubs have come together during these unprecedented times,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said after a Tuesday meeting with club owners and other league executives. “We stressed again today that we cannot grow complacent — not players, not coaches, not the rest of our personnel. Ninety percent is not good enough in this environment. We have to be incredibly diligent and disciplined.”