A 12-team College Football Playoff is coming. For real this time.
The CFP’s Board of Managers decided to adopt a 12-team model during their Friday meeting, ESPN reported. The new format is expected to be implemented in 2026, according to the report.
The change will mean tripling the size of the current four-team CFP, which was first implemented following the 2014 season to take the place of the BCS.
College football leaders unveiled a 12-team playoff last summer, but it ultimately didn’t gain support from across the sport, including from the Big Ten.
Now, a year later, the sport is once again on board with moving to 12 teams.
Details of the plan, including the number of conference automatic qualifiers, whether games would be held on campus sites or neutral sites, the role of bowl games and more had not been reported.
Last year’s 12-team model called for the top four seeds to receive byes into the second round of the playoffs.
