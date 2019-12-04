This week’s College Football Playoff rankings offered no surprises within the top four and set up intriguing matchups for this week’s conference championship games.
For another week, Ohio State and Louisiana State took the top two spots before selection Sunday. Clemson is No. 3 and Georgia is No. 4.
Alabama’s 48-45 loss to Auburn on Saturday allowed Utah and Oklahoma to move to Nos. 5 and 6, respectively. Utah’s latest ranking could guarantee a Pac-12 Conference team in the playoff should the Utes take care of business Friday against Oregon and if any of the top four teams lose in their conference title games.
Following Oklahoma are Baylor, Wisconsin, Florida and Penn State to round up the top 10. Wisconsin’s 38-17 win over Minnesota allowed the Badgers to move into the top 10 and they could make a case to be in the playoff should they defeat the Buckeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game Saturday. The Gophers took the biggest drop, falling 10 spots to No. 18.
Memphis (No. 17) remained the highest-ranked team from the Group of Five conferences. Boise State (No. 19), Cincinnati (No. 20), Appalachian State (No. 21) and Navy (No. 24) are behind the Tigers. Memphis and Cincinnati will meet in the American Athletic Conference championship game Saturday.
USC remained at No. 22 and the other ranked Pac-12 team besides Utah is Oregon at No. 13.
The Big Ten has the most teams ranked with six, followed by the Southeastern Conference with five.