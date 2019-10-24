PHILADELPHIA — It was a night of alumni newsflashes. Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving scored 50 points but missed at the buzzer in an overtime loss to the Timberwolves. Charlotte’s Terry Rozier shot 2-for-10 and was minus-18 on a night when the Hornets beat the Bulls by a point.
And up close and personal, Al Horford, in bright red Philly warmups, rang a liberty bell at mid-court to kick off pre-game introductions. He easily reminded the Celtics of what they’re now missing with a 15-point, multi-faceted performance. But the Sixers center wasn’t all the C’s lacked in their season-opening 107-93 loss to Philadelphia Wednesday.
They simply lacked makes, overall (36.7 percent), from downtown (26.9) and, perhaps most painfully, from the line (20-for-34, or 58.8 percent). Compare that to their foul-prone nature, including five players with four or more, led by Jaylen Brown’s five-foul, 21-minute appearance.
“You have to adjust to the way the game is being officiated,” the Celtics guard said of a choppy affair that dragged on for a near-eternal 2:38.
“You want it to be physical because we’re smaller (than Philadelphia), but at the same time you get in foul trouble and we foul way too much,” he said. “Not just me but the whole team. We have to be a little smarter and hold our ground without fouling.
“I wish I could have kept myself on the floor a little more — got myself into some foul trouble. I’ll watch the film and see how I can get better, because I have to stay on the floor. It threw everyone’s rhythm off, getting in foul trouble. It was great going up against them, but I have to stay on the floor a little longer.”
Brown, however, wasn’t alone in his need to look at video — not with a decidedly flat performance against a Sixers team that put together just enough runs, including a 19-1 burst that spanned the second and third quarters, to keep the Celtics at bay.
Kemba Walker had a rough Celtics debut, shooting 4-for-18 for his 12 points, though he wasn’t alone, considering a rough but prolific night by Jayson Tatum, who went for volume in his 21-point, 8-for-22 performance.
Gordon Hayward overcame a slow start for a 25-point, 8-for-15 night. Enes Kanter started because of the Joel Embiid challenge (15 points, 13 rebounds) and held his own against the Sixers big man, finishing with 12 points and six rebounds.
Kanter’s physical play was effective, considering how Embiid can wreck smallish teams like the Celtics.
And overall Brad Stevens found some gold in the wreckage.
“I just told the guys I thought we did a lot of good things,” said the Celtics coach. “I thought there were moments where we didn’t protect the rim well enough as a team. But obviously we’re going to have to capitalize a little bit more in the offensive end if we’re going to win that game – whether at the free-throw line or from the arc. But I’m a lot more encouraged than discouraged. I thought we really came out and fought. It was a heck of an environment, played a really good team, now we just gotta get better.”
Walker’s takeaway from his first real game as a Celtic reflected that of his coach.
“Just small things. We just made some small mistakes defensively down the stretch that we have to be better with,” said the Celtics guard. “We’re still learning each other. I know we’ve been through preseason and stuff like that, but it takes time for teams to really come together and get better and be in rhythm. So, Game 1. Obviously it sucks that we lost but I think we’re still extremely confident. We still believe in each other. It’s a long year.”