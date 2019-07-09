American Coco Gauff's remarkable run at Wimbledon came to end on Monday with a 6-3, 6-3 loss to No. 7 seed Simona Halep of Romania in the round of 16.
The 15-year-old Gauff, from Delray Beach, Florida, was the youngest player to qualify for the Wimbledon main draw in the modern era. She became the youngest player to reach the round of 16 at the All England club since 15-year-old Jennifer Capriati in 1991 by staving off two match points in the second set of an eventual 3-6, 7-6 (9-7), 7-5 win over Polona Hercog of Slovenia on Friday. Capriati advanced to the semifinals in 1991 before losing to eventual runner-up Gabriela Sabatini.
The 27-year-old Halep, a four-time Grand Slam finalist and the seventh-ranked singles player in the world, advances to play China's Zhang Shuai in Tuesday's quarterfinals. Zhang defeated Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 on Monday. Halep's best finish at Wimbledon came in 2014, when she reached the semifinals.
Gauff's surprising run in London began with an upset of one of her heroes, five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams, in straight sets in the first round. She then knocked off 2017 Wimbledon semifinalist Magdalena Rybarikova in the second round to set up her thriller against Hercog.
"I always knew I could come back no matter what the score was," Gauff said after her three-set victory on Friday, "and I just kind of went for my shots."
Halep's early lead on Monday proved too much to overcome, though Gauff didn't go down without a fight. Gauff fell behind 2-0 in the second set before pulling even with consecutive wins, much to the delight of the watch party taking place back home in Florida. Halep responded by winning the next three games before Gauff staved off two match points to force a ninth game.