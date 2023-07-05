WIMBLEDON, England — Grass-court season is the shortest of all seasons in tennis, meaning each match played on the slippery stuff holds extra value. Entering a tournament with three more matches on grass than your opponent is a positive, not some energy-sapping detractor.
If you also happen to have a Grand Slam title on your résumé? Could be a tough day for the person across the net.
Sofia Kenin’s tumble down the rankings in recent years therefore played to her benefit Monday, in a roundabout way, as she stunned seventh-seeded Coco Gauff, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, in an all-American first-round thriller at Wimbledon on Monday.
It was Kenin’s first win at a Grand Slam tournament in two years. The 24-year-old captured the Australian Open title in 2020 but has since dropped so far down that she needed to play her way through the qualifying tournament to earn a spot in Wimbledon’s main draw.
The extra matches served Kenin well — she was more patient Monday. Gauff played a riskier game, lunging for bigger shots that earned her 33 winners to Kenin’s 22 but caused her 33 unforced errors to Kenin’s 18. She also had five double faults.
Kenin and Gauff have played just twice before, en route to Kenin’s major championship title and earlier this year in Auckland. The elder American put that experience to use. Kenin picked on Gauff’s forehand, moving her around the court, and focused on her return game, drilling Gauff’s high-octane serve with matching ferocity.
Gauff now must move past the disappointment of the loss, just her third in the first round in 16 Grand Slam appearances, before beginning her doubles quest alongside Jessica Pegula.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.