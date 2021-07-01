The loss had been decided, their season all but over, and as the end settled in, the Clippers’ stares grew longer.
To end a Clippers postseason defined by their unwillingness to go quietly, it was Chris Paul who finally dug his former team a trench too deep, then tossed on the dirt for good measure. His 41 points were the catalyst for Phoenix’s series-clinching 130-103 victory to send the Suns to their first NBA Finals since 1993 and deny the Clippers the kind of rally that had extended their season during two previous rounds.
Those comebacks had become so routine that it didn’t appear over when Phoenix built a 10-point lead with nine minutes left before halftime. It was tied four minutes later.
And it didn’t appear over when the Suns’ lead was up to 17 with four minutes to play in the third quarter. It was down to seven only two minutes later.
But Paul was indomitable after three previous inconsistent efforts, his seven three-pointers, and 66 percent shooting overall. He scored 31 of his points in the second half, the kind of performance he had waited 15 years for.
Two days after rescuing the Clippers’ season for one more game with a career-high 41 points, George scored 21. Marcus Morris, still playing on a left knee not fully healthy, scored a team-high 26.
At the first quarter’s end, the Suns led by just four despite 25 combined points by Paul, Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker, after DeMarcus Cousins banked in a last-second fadeaway prayer from beyond the 3-point arc. As the center stormed back to the huddle, looking as surprised as anyone at the shot he’d just made, Kawhi Leonard extended a hand for a high-five. The injured star had stayed in California for road games and a suite for Games 3 and 4 while enduring criticism for not being with his teammates.
It sparked hope that the Clippers would find a way to do it again, one more rally, but there was not enough shooting (30 percent from deep) when the Suns made 17 of their 31 3-pointers. With 5:49 to play, and the Clippers down 26, guard Patrick Beverley shoved Paul in the back with two hands and was ejected.
With Beverley’s frustration-filled shove, “we knew we broke them,” Suns forward Jae Crowder said.
“It is a shock,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “I think it’s a shock to a lot of the guys in the locker room. It tells you a lot about the team. No matter who’s playing we think we still have a chance.”
The Suns await the winner of the Milwaukee-Atlanta Eastern Conference finals, series, which is tied at 2-2.
— Los Angeles Times