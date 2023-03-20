The Christopher Newport men’s basketball team picked up the program’s first Division III men’s basketball national championship in the most dramatic fashion.
Trey Barber drove about 60 feet into the lane in the final 4.3 seconds and banked in a basket as the final buzzer sounded to give the Captains a 74-72 win over Mount Union on Saturday in the NCAA Division III national championship game in Fort Wayne, Ind.
The final minute could not have been more gripping. CNU led by five points when Raiders first-team All-American Christian Parker (31 points) scored inside to make it 69-66 with 55 seconds remaining.
Parker wasn’t done. He leapt high to bat a pass by the Captains’ Jahn Hines and tipped it to Collen Gurley. Gurley drove into the lane, was fouled by Barber and sunk both free throws to make it 69-68 with 33.7 seconds to play.
Parker then crashed the boards on missed layup and tipped the ball in with 17 seconds remaining to give the Raiders a 70-69 lead.
CNU kept their nerve. Ty Henderson drove the length of the court and scored on a scoop shot, drawing a foul from Darrell Newsom with 13.4 seconds to play, then made the free throw as CNU led 72-70.
Mount Union had no timeouts, so Gurley sprinted downcourt and passed deftly to Parker, who laid the ball in to tie the score at 72 with 4.3 seconds to play.
Hines passed the ball in to Barber about 60 feet from the basket, and the 6-foot-8 post man. He drove the ball down the right side of the lane and banked a shot off of the glass and into the basket.
Barber finished with 25 points and Hines scored 18, while Matthew Brodie and Caleb Furr added 12 apiece. Furr was the hero to appear from nowhere.
