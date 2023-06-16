PARADISE, Nev. — The U.S.-Mexico men’s soccer rivalry descended into its usual madness Thursday. But amid four red cards and multiple scuffles, reckless tackles, prizewinning theatrics, a badly torn jersey and the reprise of a homophobic chant by many fans, the Americans put on a golden performance to continue their series dominance and advance to the Concacaf Nations League final.
Christian Pulisic was the ringleader of the 3-0 rout at Allegiant Stadium, scoring twice and performing with a swagger and sizzle that was contagious through the team. Substitute Ricardo Pepi’s late goal sent the pro-Mexican crowd streaming to the exits.
The reigning tournament champions rolled to their biggest series victory in 23 years and stretched their unbeaten run against El Tri to 4-0-2. On Sunday, they’ll face Canada, which defeated Panama, 2-0.
— Washington Post
“We don’t look at ourselves as the kings of Concacaf,” U.S. interim coach B.J. Callaghan said. “We’re constantly trying to improve and grow as a team to compete against the highest levels of international football. This is just a continuation of putting good performances together, learning from those performances and continuing to try and grow and grow and grow as we continue now to look toward the 2026 World Cup.”
On Sunday, the United States will be without starters Weston McKennie and Sergiño Dest, who were red-carded during the ill-tempered match. Two Mexican players were also sent off.
“All year round I’m never part of games like this [in the English Premier League], and I come here and it was a mess,” Pulisic said. “I was disappointed in the end. I really wish some of our guys kept their heads a little bit better. It just turned into something that wasn’t this beautiful game that we love.”
McKennie was tossed in the 71st minute for his involvement in a scuffle in which his jersey was nearly torn from his body. A red-card challenge by Mexico’s César Montes on U.S. forward Folarin Balogun had precipitated the fracas.
