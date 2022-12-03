SPORTS-SOC-WORLDCUP-US-PULISIC-GET

USA forward Christian Pulisic (10) scores his team’s lone goal during a 2022 World Cup Group B soccer match vs. Iran at Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday.

 ODD ANDERSEN / AFP/Getty Images/TNS

The referee blew his whistle, signaling a foul and awarding a penalty kick. Christian Pulisic — two years younger and a foot shorter than the rest of the players — dashed toward the ball.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.