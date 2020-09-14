After the Red Sox split a four-game set with the Rays, and with a day off Monday, the Sox will go at least two days without a defeat and give other teams a chance to equal their MLB-worst 31 losses.
But one thing is starting to look interesting: Christian Arroyo went deep again. Manager Ron Roenicke said Arroyo has been putting on a show in batting practice. And he’s now got homers in two straight games.
He hammered a low sinker to right-center for a two-run, opposite-field shot in the sixth inning that gave the Sox’ bullpen a cushion in the final four innings.
The former first-round draft pick who was claimed off waivers in August is getting everyday playing time at second base, and he’s hitting the ball hard. His homer on Sunday was 107 mph off the bat, and he entered the day with an average exit velocity of 91.1 mph, which puts him around the 80th percentile of the league, albeit in limited playing time.
He’s now 5-for-18 (.278) with two homers and four strikeouts since the Red Sox started giving him a chance, and the 25-year-old is expected to stay in the lineup down the stretch.