SPORTS-RED-SOX-NOTEBOOK-TROUBLING-CHRIS-1-YB

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale talks with catcher Connor Wong just before being taken out because of a injury during the fourth inning of a June 1 game against the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park. The Sox placed Sale on the 60-day IL Friday.

 Matt Stone / Boston Herald

NEW YORK — Before kicking off their first rivalry series of the season on Friday night, the Red Sox announced a slew of roster moves.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.