As he made one impressive rehab start after another in July and early August, the excitement and buzz continued to build around Chris Sale. But there remained a great unknown on how it would translate to the big leagues after two years away.
So far, he’s been as good as hoped for.
There certainly remains another level for Sale to reach — and against better competition — but the Red Sox can’t ask for more in their ace opening act from Tommy John surgery. On Thursday night, he looked vintage at times. Sale tossed an immaculate inning, the third of his career, and struck out eight over 5.1 dominant innings to lead the Red Sox to their third win in his three starts since his return, as they cruised to a 12-2 victory over the Twins at Fenway Park.
Bobby Dalbec drove in a career-high seven runs with his two home runs, and Rafael Devers blasted his 30th home run of the season as the Red Sox (73-56) took two out of three from the Twins before heading to Cleveland this weekend to start a seven-game road trip.
With his immaculate third inning — striking out the side in nine pitches — Sale offered yet another refresher of his dominant ability on the mound, but his competitive fire has returned, too, as evidenced by how he reacted to the only blemish of his night in the fifth inning.
Sale had finally given up his first hit of the night with one out in the fifth, a slow dribbler by Ryan Jeffers down the third-base line that stayed in play. Willians Astudillo followed with a two-run homer to cut the Red Sox’ lead to 4-2, and that really didn’t sit well with Sale. After sitting in the low to mid 90s with his fastball for the first four innings, the lefty unleashed three consecutive 98 mph fastballs.
There was no coincidence.
“That’s probably the most pissed I’ve been on a baseball field in a while,” Sale said. “That’s just coming out of anger and frustration. I like to call those F-U fastballs, I can’t really say the word. But I got pissed, I got going. ...
“Today was probably the best my mechanics have been start to finish. I really felt like I was staying on top of the baseball, I kind of found it in the bullpen before the game and that mixed with a little bit of hate, honestly, really just got extended in me and let it eat.”
It certainly showed as Sale overpowered the Twins lineup with his best mix in his three starts that included a vintage-looking slider. A one-out walk in the first was the only baserunner he allowed through his first four innings as he struck out eight of the first 13 batters he faced.
In the third inning, he looked like he had never even left.
Nine pitches, three strikeouts. He punched out Nick Gordon swinging on a 92.5 mph fastball, sent Andrelton Simmons back to the dugout after he swung and missed at a 94.7 mph offering and fooled Rob Refsnyder on a slider to complete the immaculate inning, his first since he threw two in a one-month span in 2019. He joined Sandy Koufax in exclusive company as the only two pitchers in history to throw three immaculate innings.
Sale finished his outing with 14 swings and misses, seven of which came via the slider.
“It felt like after that shutdown inning, three strikeouts on nine pitches, I was like, ‘Ugh, this might be one of those where I have to make a decision,’” manager Alex Cora said. “But overall, outstanding, that’s what he does. He competes at a high level. That’s 15 innings of competitive baseball, that’s all he wanted, and we know he’s got more.”
Sale knows he’s far from a finished product, and described Thursday’s outing as “good enough” after a walk and hit batsman with one out in the sixth ended his night early as he walked off to another standing ovation. He wanted to finish the sixth. But overall, he came away from the night encouraged.
“Tonight as a whole was the best I’ve felt coming into a start, coming out of a start, during a start,” Sale said. “I felt strong throughout. [Pitching coach Dave Bush] said after the game, we were sitting there chatting about what was going on and he goes, ‘You know what? We’re sitting here talking about competing and on the field stuff, we’re not talking about your arm, we’re not talking about your body, we’re not talking about your health.’ We’re in a good spot. Let’s just keep it moving.”
He’ll keep it moving to his next start against the first-place Rays in Tampa next Tuesday, which will be by far his hardest test since returning after producing a 2.35 ERA in three starts against last-place teams. But as he continues his progression, Cora is certainly pleased with the results so far.
“We’re getting there,” Cora said. “This is more, you can compare this to ‘18, the way things are going. We talk about it’s his spring training and the buildup in the first month, it feels that way. The first one was good, the second one he grinded, the third one he was a lot better and showing that there’s something in the tank. So we’ll get him ready for the next one. Those five innings are huge for us. He’s still going to get better.”