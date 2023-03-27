Chris Sale made his final start of spring training for the Red Sox, going five innings in Sunday’s 7-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins.
The lefty, who turns 34 on Opening Day, allowed two earned runs on five hits, walked two, and struck out three.
But those numbers don’t matter at all, and not just because these games don’t count.
Sale made it through an entire spring training without missing any time due to injury or illness. And now, the seven-time All-Star gets to be on the Opening Day roster for the first time since 2019. Since then, he’s undergone and rehabbed from Tommy John surgery, suffered rib, pinky, and wrist fractures, and had coronavirus multiple times.
The fiery southpaw will start the second game of the season, against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway on Saturday. Since both of his 2022 starts were on the road, it will be the first Sale Day in Boston since 2021.
Knock on wood, this is the beginning of a beautiful comeback.
“This preparation is what gives you the confidence to go out there and do that,” Sale told NESN’s Jahmai Webster. “I feel like this spring training from the start to where I am now, I did all the things that I really needed to do. All of the focus was in all of the right spots.
