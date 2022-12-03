The Red Sox have added what they hope will be a key piece to their bullpen as they reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with reliever Chris Martin on Friday.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the deal is for a two-year, $17.5 million contract.
Martin, 36, split 2022 between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was 4-1 with a 3.05 ERA and a 0.982 WHIP with 74 strikeouts in 56 innings between the two teams. He was 3-1 with a 1.46 ERA during the stretch run in 26 games for the Dodgers.
He’ll have a chance to be a high-leverage reliever in the Boston bullpen, which enters the year with uncertainty in several backend roles. Martin will join Tanner Houck, John Schreiber, Ryan Brasier and Zack Kelly in a mix that also includes left-handers Joely Rodríguez and Josh Taylor.
The Red Sox do not have a bona fide closer on their roster but Houck is the likeliest candidate, with Schreiber and Martin also potentially in the mix as well.
Martin, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound native of Arlington, Texas, has pitched for the Braves, Rangers, Yankees and Rockies in his career. He is no stranger to the Red Sox organization, as Boston originally signed him out of independent ball after a successful tryout in spring training. He spent three seasons pitching for Sox affiliates before being traded to the Rockies along with lefty Franklin Morales for infielder Jonathan Herrera in Dec. 2013. He debuted in the majors for Colorado in 2014.
The Red Sox already added one bullpen piece in Rodriguez but missed out on another pitching addition as Zack Eflin signed with Tampa Bay. The club thought it was close to signing Eflin, but the Florida native decided instead to sign with the Rays, who offered the same three-year, $40 million deal as the Red Sox but offered the opportunity to pitch close to home.
