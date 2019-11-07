KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes, who has missed the Chiefs’ last two games with a dislocated right kneecap, is closer to returning to action.
Mahomes put in a full practice Wednesday, according to the official injury report, marking the first time the starting signal-caller has been able to get in a complete workload since suffering the injury in Week 7. He participated on a limited basis the past two weeks before not playing in the past two games.
Wednesday proved a big step after head coach Andy Reid said earlier in the day that Mahomes would get pushed a little more in practice this week.
“Patrick is going to practice today,” Reid said. “I can’t give you an answer how much. I think it’s going to be day to day, and see how he handles it. He didn’t take a ton of reps last week. So we’ll try to increase him more a little bit and see how it works out.
“He obviously wants to play. That’s him. He wanted to play 20 minutes after it happened.”